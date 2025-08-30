WWE SmackDown: Sami Zayn captures US title

The biggest underdog of WWE, Sami Zayn, is champion again as he defeated Solo Sikoa to win the WWE United States Championship.

The moment of magic from Zayn came during the August 29 episode of SmackDown from Lyon, France. The victory marked the first time in his career that Zayn has held the United States title.

It was a physically intense but entertaining match for the fans, who cheered for both wrestlers.

During the contest, Sikoa’s allies, the MFTs, attempted to interfere, but Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu came for Zayn’s aid and neutralise the threat, allowing the match to continue one-on-one.

He survived multiple Spinning Solos, including one onto the commentary table during the fight.

Zayn ultimately countered a Samoan Spike – the champion’s finishing move – attempt into an exploder suplex, followed by two consecutive Helluva Kicks to secure the pinfall victory.

HE DID IT!!! 👏@SamiZayn is the NEW United States Champion! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Z23Y9VPimB — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2025

This victory marked the end of Sikoa’s 62-day reign as champion.

Read More: Ex-WWE champion accusations put John Cena in tough spot

SmackDown also featured the final encounter between Cena and Logan Paul before their Clash in Paris match.

The NEW US Champ celebrates his massive win in France! 🇫🇷👏@SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/uhwykAJL3R — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2025

In other matches, Alexa Bliss defeated Chelsea Green via pinfall. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeated Melo Don’t Miz (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz) via pinfall.

Apart from that, Malakai Black and Damian Priest provoked each other in dueling vignettes, while Drew McIntyre fled from a brawl with Randy Orton.