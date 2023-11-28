WATCH: Car battery theft caught on camera in Karachi

KARACHI: A video of the battery left came to light, in which two individuals can be seen stealing a battery of a car in Karachi’s Karimabad area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The video recorded by the citizen showed two individuals stopped by a car parked on the main road near Karimabad and after examining the situation, one of the accused opened the bonnet of the car, took out the battery, and fled from the scene with his accomplice.

The citizen recording video called out the culprits but they took the battery in seconds and waved to the camera while escaping.

In another incident, Citizens caught a man red-handed while stealing a battery of a car in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

As per details, a battery thief fell into the hands of the public, while he was stealing a car’s battery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-1.

The and citizens beat him up and removed his brigand, and then handed him over to the police.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, residents can be seen beating the battery thief after he was nabbed red-handed.

According to the footage, two thieves came on a motorcycle, one of the thieves started to open the bonnet of a vehicle to take out the battery, but he started running after seeing young men rushing towards him from the house.