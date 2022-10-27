VIDEO: Cop saves woman after she fell while catching the train

SUKKUR: The presence of mind of a cop saved the life of a woman who fell from the footboard of the train in Sukkur, ARY News reported.

Amidst crowded trains in Sukkur, a video showing a woman falling off a train has gone viral. In a video available with ARY News, we can see a woman losing balance from the footboard of the local train and falling on the railway platform.

The train was heading to Karachi from Sukkur.

The video footage shows the passenger managing to save herself from a potential mishap, seeing the situation ASI Sohrab Khan of Pakistan Railways police saved the woman from coming under the train.

In a separate incident of the same in nature on October 18, a passenger fell from a local train at a railway station in the Indian city of Mumbai.

In the video, which went viral on social media, a man could be seen hanging with other passengers onto the door of a local train, which was overcrowded.

The video showed the man after losing his balance on a moving train and falling on the platform.

