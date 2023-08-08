Video: Dogs attack girl returning from school

A 12-year-old girl suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a pack of dogs at a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension, Uttar Pradesh, India.

The incident captured on CCTV camera is going viral on social media.

In the horrific video, a pack of dogs can be seen attacking the school-returning girl. The girl tried hard to get herself saved from the dogs but she couldn’t.

A group of dogs attacks a minor in ghaziabad up pic.twitter.com/BKHpl6bcRv — urduleaks news (@UrduleaksN87793) August 5, 2023

Fortunately, a delivery rider was passing through the building in Raj Nagar Extension, who helped the girl from the vicious attack of dogs.

Read more: Video: Stray dogs attack minor boy

“She sustained severe injuries on her thighs due to dog bites. The incident left her traumatized, and she was hesitant to attend school,” said Amit Mishra, the girl’s father, a Class 8 student.

People say the girl would have been badly injured in the dog attack if the delivery body did not reach for her help.