28.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Advertisement -

Video: Dogs attack girl returning from school

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A 12-year-old girl suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a pack of dogs at a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension, Uttar Pradesh, India.

The incident captured on CCTV camera is going viral on social media.

In the horrific video, a pack of dogs can be seen attacking the school-returning girl. The girl tried hard to get herself saved from the dogs but she couldn’t.

Fortunately, a delivery rider was passing through the building in Raj Nagar Extension, who helped the girl from the vicious attack of dogs.

Read more: Video: Stray dogs attack minor boy

“She sustained severe injuries on her thighs due to dog bites. The incident left her traumatized, and she was hesitant to attend school,” said Amit Mishra, the girl’s father, a Class 8 student.

People say the girl would have been badly injured in the dog attack if the delivery body did not reach for her help.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.