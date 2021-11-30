Video: Fire breaks out at telephone exchange on II Chundrigar road

KARACHI: A fire broke out at an telephone exchange on II Chundrigar road, one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares, on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Footage showed huge plumes of smoke rising in the air.

On getting information, two fire tenders reached the spot and put out the flames. Officials of the fire department said that fiber cable and trees were damaged in the fire.

Also Read: Teen Hatti fire in Karachi was arson incident, says Police

In a fire incident yesterday, a woman was burnt to death, while her three children received severe burn injuries when a fire broke out in a house in Garden area of Karachi.

Rescue sources said the fire erupted in the house near Garden’s Albela Signal. As a result, the woman and her three children sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital, but the mother of the children succumbed to her injuries.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!