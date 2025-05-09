Video: Indian troops again raise white flag at LoC

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops once again raised the white flag after facing a strong and effective response from the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan’s state-run news agency the APP reported on Thursday, citing security sources.

The latest incident took place at Dharamsal 2 post, opposite the Buttel sector, where Indian forces surrendered following a forceful counterattack by Pakistani troops.

Security officials confirmed that the white flag raised by Indian soldiers signalled an admission of defeat after their failed attempt at aggression.

“The cowardly actions of Indian forces are being met with a firm and powerful response from the Pakistan Army,” the sources said, reaffirming the military’s commitment to protecting the country’s borders from any provocation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army has retaliated effectively to recent Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC), confirming the destruction of three additional Indian posts in response to unprovoked firing, Pakistan’s state-run news agency the APP reported, citing security sources.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, Pakistan Army effectively neutralized multiple enemy posts in a coordinated action across different sectors.

In the Kellar sector, this included the Meheree post situated at Khalsha Top. Simultaneously, in the Rakh Chaqri sector, the Dana Top and Mound posts were also successfully destroyed.

The latest strikes have inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, consistent with the Pakistan Army’s ongoing retaliatory operations.

According to security officials, the enemy has been left in disarray due to the successive destruction of posts along the LoC.

Armed forces also shot down seventy-seven Israeli-made drones sent by India.

According to security sources, twenty-nine Indian drones were shot down till last evening while another forty-eight drones have been destroyed since last night. Pakistan Army is giving a befitting response to the enemy’s aggression.