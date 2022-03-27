VIDEO: Karachi man harassing passer-by girl

KARACHI: An agitating video has surfaced which showed a man on a motorcycle harassing a passer-by girl in a Karachi street, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The CCTV footage showed a motorcyclist harassing a girl walking alone in the street of Orangi Town, Karachi. After committing the immoral act, the man fled from the scene.

Police started a manhunt for the man who appeared on the CCTV footage. Police told the media that the affected girl did not register any complaint about the harassment incident.

The face of the accused man can be clearly seen in the CCTV footage that will help the police to identify and arrest him.

Earlier in February, the Lahore police had arrested a man on charges of harassing a girl walking on Lahore’s Gulberg Road.

The police arrested a man after the victim girl uploaded a picture of the accused on social media allegedly involved in the harassment.

“The accused was harassing me for a couple of days during my office timings,” she had said in a complaint.

Police had registered a case against the suspect and an investigation was initiated.

