VIDEO: Karachi man robbed in front of minor daughter

KARACHI: Yet another disturbing incident of street crime has come to light in Karachi as a citizen was robbed in front of his minor daughter, ARY News reported.

The incident, reported from Karachi’s Buffer Zone area, has been captured by CCTV cameras. In the footage, two armed robbers can be seen looting the citizen even in broad daylight.

According to details, the incident occurred when the victim, a local resident, was standing outside his home, preparing to take his daughter to school.

In the CCTV footage, obtained by ARY News, the citizen and his daughter, who was dressed in her school uniform, can clearly be seen moments before the crime unfolded.

As the citizen was about to take his daughter to school, two assailants arrived on a motorcycle, approached the citizen, brandished firearms, and demanded his valuables

Within moments, the robbers snatched his mobile phone and cash before speeding away, leaving the victim and his daughter shaken.

Last week, a citizen in Karachi thwarted a robbery attempt in a thrilling showdown, exchanging gunfire with masked robbers.

The incident occurred in Block II of Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar when the citizen, returning home with cash from a bank, was pursued by armed robbers who demanded money at gunpoint.

A video the incident has emerged, in which the citizen can be seen resisting and firing back with his pistol, causing the robbers to retreat.

The confrontation unfolded with both—the citizen and robber—exchanging shots captured on video.

According to police, no injuries were reported as the robbers fled after the failed attempt. Despite the incident, the citizen has not yet filed a report, the police added.