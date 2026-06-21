KARACHI: Police have arrested a motorcyclist accused of making obscene gestures towards female passengers travelling in a Pink Bus on Rashid Minhas Road, Karachi.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody by Joharabad police from the Federal B Area following the circulation of a video on social media showing the incident. A case has also been registered against him.

The accused has been identified as Arslan Ahmed. Police said that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to his actions and recorded a statement expressing remorse and seeking apology for his behaviour.

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The incident reportedly took place on a route leading from Rashid Minhas Road towards Nagan Chowrangi, where the motorcyclist allegedly committed indecent acts in full view of passengers. The footage, recorded by women aboard the Pink Bus, later went viral online.

Witnesses stated that despite being filmed, the suspect continued his behaviour before fleeing the scene.

He was reportedly wearing a face mask at the time in an attempt to conceal his identity, and the front number plate of his motorcycle was also missing, apparently to avoid detection by law enforcement authorities.

Police said further investigation is underway.