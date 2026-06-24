GUJRANWALA: A daylight kidnapping attempt targeting a 16-year-old girl in the Gujranwala’s main market was foiled after her sisters bravely intervened, forcing the suspects to flee.

In the viral CCTV footage of the incident, girls confronting the abductors to save their sisters can be seen.

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The girl was walking through the market with her two sisters when a car stopped nearby. A masked suspect stepped out of the vehicle and tried to forcibly place the teenager inside, reportedly grabbing her by the hair and attempting to drag her into the car.

In a critical moment, the girl’s sisters showed remarkable courage and immediately resisted the attacker instead of backing away.

Their strong resistance disrupted the attempt, prompting the suspect to abandon the kidnapping and flee the scene along with his accomplices.

Read more: Police foil kidnapping attempt of 4-year-old boy in Karachi

Following the emergence of the CCTV footage, police initiated action and registered a case. Authorities said investigations are underway, and raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects with the help of the footage.

Last year, locals thwarted a kidnapping attempt of several female teachers in Jacobabad. The incident occurred early in the morning within the jurisdiction of the B-Section police station.

According to reports, several armed dacoits attacked a school van that was on its way to school. The robbers stopped the van and attempted to abduct its occupants, including the female teachers.

The robbers opened fire into the air and fled the scene after local residents resisted the kidnapping attempt.