Video: Man climbs up tree to avoid COVID vaccination

A video of a man climbing up a tree to avoid COVID vaccination by a health team has gone viral on social media as netizens debated over vaccine hesitancy in society.

The hilarious video was captured in Puducherry’s Vilianur area of India where a could be seen sitting atop a tree near his home while the primary healthcare workers urge him to come down and take the jab. “I will not take the vaccine, you can’t get me,” he could be heard saying.

According to details, a team of health workers was visiting the area to ensure 100 percent COVID vaccination in the area when they found that the man in question was yet to be inoculated and went to his house.

Upon seeing them, the man came out of his home and climbed a tree nearby, refusing to come down.

The onlookers urged him to come down while trying to educate him about the importance of vaccination in preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus. However, the man did not budge. With no option left, the health workers reportedly left the place eventually.

