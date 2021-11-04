Video: Man jumps into river to save girl attempting suicide

MUZAFFARABAD: Despite knowing that this action could take his own life, a brave man in Muzaffarabad saved life of a pregnant girl who jumped into the river to commit suicide, ARY News reported.

According to details, the 18-year-old pregnant girl jumped into river Jhelum near Muzaffrabad’s Garhi Dupatta town to commit suicide but was saved by a man who was standing near the river.

In a video available with ARY News, it can be seen that girl was jumping into the river to end her life.

Narrating the entire incident, the man, who saved the girl’s life, said he along with his other friends was standing near the river when they saw a girl trying to commit suicide by jumping into the water.

The heroic man named Noman Shah said that he stopped a woman from jumping into the river and also recorded the video of the incident.

Read More: TWO DIE AS FATHER TRIES TO RESCUE DROWNING SON IN NEELUM RIVER

“The girl told me that she is pregnant and committing suicide due to domestic issues,” Nauman told police after saving her life.

Meanwhile, the police have shifted the girl to a nearby hospital where her condition is said to be out of danger while further investigation was underway.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!