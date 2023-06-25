Video of abducted Ghotki bridge laborers surfaces

KANDHKOT: Video of the Ghotki bridge laborers who were abducted one month ago surfaced, ARY News reported.

As per details, the laborers of Kandhkot-Ghotki bridge Mazhar, Shafiq, and Jamshed who were working in a private company were abducted one month ago.

The video footage shows laborers tied in chains and sitting in the scorching heat. They said the abductors have not given them food or anything to drink.

They further said that a ransom amount of Rs 2 million is being demanded by the abductors. All the laborers can be seen pleading to the company to make effort for their release.

The construction of the Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge on Indus River was planned to be completed by July 2023, a session of the Sindh cabinet briefed.

The cabinet was also informed about the construction of a link road to M-9 motorway. “These are the best projects of Sindh government being built under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode,” Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge on Indus is being built with an estimated cost of 14 billion rupees, the cabinet was briefed. “The two-kilometer bridge would have a four-lane road,” the cabinet informed.

The provincial cabinet was briefed that a 12.8 kilometers long approach road will be constructed along the Ghotki side of the bridge, while 15.2 kilometers long approach road will be built along the bridge on the Kandhkot side.