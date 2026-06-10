KARACHI: A robbery video has surfaced from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area within the jurisdiction of the Mubina Town police station, showing armed suspects looting a chicken supplier and a shopkeeper.

According to details, five armed men riding two motorcycles stopped a shopkeeper and a chicken supplier and robbed them of cash and mobile phones before fleeing the scene.

The video footage shows the armed suspects threatening the victims and quickly escaping after snatching valuables.

Residents of the area in Karachi say that such street crimes during early morning hours have become a routine matter, raising serious concerns about law and order.

Locals further claim that despite the clear visibility of the suspects in CCTV footage, police have not taken effective action so far.

Earlier, an attempted robbery at a newly opened cosmetics store in Karachi’s Korangi area was thwarted after female customers courageously confronted the armed suspects, forcing them to flee the scene.

According to eyewitnesses, four armed men entered the cosmetics shop near Korangi No. 6 Market while several women and children were present inside.

The suspects allegedly attempted to carry out a robbery, targeting both the shop owner and customers.

However, the women inside the store resisted the robbers, disrupting their plans and prompting the suspects to open fire before fleeing the area.

Witnesses said the incident created panic among shoppers, particularly as children were also present at the time. Fortunately, despite the gunfire, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Police officials stated that officers responded promptly after receiving reports of the incident and launched a pursuit of the fleeing suspects. However, the attackers managed to escape before they could be apprehended.

Authorities confirmed that the robbers were unable to steal cash, valuables or merchandise from the store due to the resistance offered by those present.