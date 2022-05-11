Video of Saheefa Jabbar Khattak slapping her makeup artist goes viral

A lighthearted video of actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak playfully slapping her makeup artist is going viral on social media.

The video sees the makeup artist gave her a makeover. She noticed the camera zoomed towards them and playfully slapped him.

The actor takes to picture and video-sharing social media platform Instagram, where she shares visuals of her photoshoots and projects’ BTS.

It is pertinent to mention that Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has proved her mettle with her solid performance in many serials such as Beti, Bhool and Log Kya Kahenge.

Log Kya Kahenge is the moving story of a loving family who faces the worst reality of life when the breadwinner loses his job.

The show had a star studded cast with the likes of Faysal Quraishi, Aijaz Aslam, Sakina Samo, Afshan Qureshi, Furqan Quershi, Tipu Shareef, Kinza Razzak, Humaira Zahid, Anushey (child artist), Azan (child artist), Hania, Maria Nameen and Zarmeena Ikram.

It is directed by Mohsin Mirza and written by Sofia Khurram.

