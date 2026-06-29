ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday released footage of Pakistan’s precision strikes targeting terrorist camps and safe havens in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region.

Security forces have killed 29 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation and subsequent precision strikes targeting terrorist camps and safe havens under Operation Ghazb Lil Haq.

The action comes a day after terrorists attacked a Pakistan Rangers Sindh camp in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi. During the exchange of fire, three attackers were killed, while another was arrested in an injured condition.

Three Rangers personnel embraced martyrdom, while four others sustained injuries.

In a post on X, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the operation was launched in response to multiple terrorist attacks across the country.

He said security forces conducted a well-planned intelligence-based ground operation near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by calibrated precision strikes against terrorist camps and safe havens in the border region.

Under Operation Ghazb Lil Haq, security forces precisely struck terrorist camps and safe havens of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Fitna al-Khwarij in Paktia, Paktika and Kunar, eliminating terrorists and destroying weapons and ammunition stockpiles on night 28/29June. https://t.co/UV2lqXir7I pic.twitter.com/Xfdgtob2Ca — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) June 29, 2026

As a result of precise and skillful engagement, high-value Kharji Commander Khan Farosh aka Zabal along with three terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Jamaat ul Ahrar were killed while several others were injured.

Tarar said that, based on credible intelligence, precision strikes were carried out on the night of June 28-29 against terrorist camps and safe havens of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Fitna al-Khwarij in Paktia, Paktika and Kunar, eliminating terrorists and destroying weapons and ammunition stockpiles.

He said that the three targets in Paktia, Paktika and Kunar were destroyed during precision strikes, killing 25 terrorists, bringing the total number of terrorists killed in the operation to 29.

The minister added that large quantities of weapons and ammunition stored at the targeted hideouts were also destroyed.

He also released video footage of the operation, stating that it showed precision strikes on the terrorist camps and safe havens in the border region.

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Pak-Afghan Border operation, precision strikes: Tarar