Video: Poor vegetable vendor looted in Karachi

Karachi is facing an alarming increase in the menace of street crime as in yet another robbery incident, a vegetable vendor was deprived of his valuables in Karachi’s Korangi area here on Thursday.

According to details, two motorcycle-borne men robbed a roadside fruit seller of cash and other valuables in Karachi’s Korangi area. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday.

In a CCTV video available with ARY News, muggers can be seen looting the vegetable vendor. They also took away vegetables after robbing the poor vendor.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 50,000 incidents of street crime have been reported in Karachi during the first eight months of 2021, the police officials said despite tall claims of curbing such incidents.

According to police, most of the street crime incidents involved motorcycle snatching, followed by mobile snatching and four-wheeler snatching incidents.

During eight months of 2021, the citizens in the most populous city of the country were deprived of 34,181 motorcycles, 14,578 mobile phones, and 1,268 four-wheeler vehicles during the ongoing year.

The officials said that 54 people lost their lives while 458 people sustained injuries during the street crime incidents in the city.

