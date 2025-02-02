VIDEO: Rickshaw driver flees with bride’s dowry in Karachi

In a bizarre turn of events, a rickshaw driver fled with bridal dowry items worth over Rs100,000 in Karachi’s North Nazimabad No.4 area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the victim’s family, the young man’s sister was set to be married later this month, and his mother and aunt had gone to Liaquatabad Market to purchase essential items for the dowry.

After finalizing their shopping, they hired a rickshaw to transport the goods to their home in Orangi Town. The purchased items, including expensive kitchenware, were loaded into the rickshaw, some tied securely to the roof with ropes.

However, as they reached Nazimabad No. 4, the rickshaw driver suddenly stopped, forcibly removed the women from the vehicle, and sped away with the goods.

The family immediately approached Nazimabad police station, where they were only issued a handwritten complaint instead of a formal FIR.

CCTV footage from the market shows the suspect donning traditional shalwar kameez, seemingly attempting to avoid security cameras.

The evidence suggests that the rickshaw driver was strategically present at the market, possibly as part of a planned operation.

The victimized family has urged law enforcement authorities to take swift action, apprehend the culprit, and recover the stolen dowry items