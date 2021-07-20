Video: Sheikh Rasheed buys three camels for Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed visited on Tuesday a cattle market in Rawalpindi, where he bought three camels for sacrificing them on Eidul Azha.

The minister shared on his official Twitter handle a video of him negotiating the price of camels with livestock traders.

عید کی قربانی کیلئے مویشی منڈی میں اونٹوں کی خریداری کرتے ہوئے.https://t.co/w6KhTgnF6z pic.twitter.com/dhtqt3FoOK — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 20, 2021

He bought three camels for a cumulative sum of Rs560,000.

Eidul Azha, the Festival of Sacrifice, will be celebrated across Pakistan on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The Punjab government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be adopted during Eid ul Adha prayers and sacrifice of animals in wake of a spike in COVID cases nationwide amid the fourth wave.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab home department, the Eid payers should be held at open places and while offering it inside the mosques, the doors and windows should remain open to ensure a smooth cross-ventilation.

“Eid prayers should be offered multiple times at the same place in order to avoid mass congregations,” it said while further requesting Muslim scholars and clerics to ensure keeping their Eid sermons short in order to minimize the effects of COVID spread.