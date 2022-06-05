Sunday, June 5, 2022
Video showing reunion of monkey brothers goes viral

An emotional video of a reunion between two baby monkey brothers who were separated in captivity has gone viral on social media.

The video was first shared on social media in 2018, however, it resurfaced recently and amassed 3 million views.

The video shows the two chimpanzee brothers excited to see each other after a long time. The chimps immediately hugged and kissed each other.


As per details, the two little chimpanzees were rescued from captivity when they were taken in by different NGOs for treatment.

The rescuers realized that the brother should be kept together. After a lengthy separation, when the monkey brothers finally reunited, they instantly recognized one another and their reaction was just pure love.

