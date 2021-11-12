Viral video: Baby & monkey play with mobile phone together

A cute video of a baby and a monkey playing with a mobile together has gone viral on social media outlets.

The video was posted on the photo and video-sharing social media application Instagram by a user named jagadeeshmadinenimadineni.

The video sees the baby playing with the cellphone before the monkey, sitting next to the toddler, snatches it. The baby then takes it back before the primate snatches it again and holds the gadget as it is his.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagadeesh Madineni (@jagadeeshmadinenimadineni)

The viral video has more than a million views and the netizens came up with funny comments on it. Some even made dialogues about the exchange that took place between the baby and the animal.

A user said that the two were fighting over the cellphone claiming there is while another wrote that the monkey was saying that mobile phones are not meant for children.

Hilarious video: Monkey occupies principal’s chair at govt school

There are all kinds of funny monkey videos available on the web.

Earlier, an amusing video has gone viral on social media that sees a monkey surprised after seeing its reflection on a motorcycle’s mirror.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Sharma (@helicopter_yatra_)

In the clip, we see that the animal is relaxed while pretending to look cool as if it is riding the parked motorcycle.

The monkey finds the mirror of the bike, with one of its hands on the handle. He looks at the mirror but it is left baffled over his reflection. He stays put in the front of the bike’s mirror for a moment before making faces at his own reflection.

In a state of confusion, the monkey starts to scratch his head in confusion and goes on to hit the mirror.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!