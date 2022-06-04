Video showing strangers rescuing man trapped under vehicle goes viral

A video showing a group of onlookers rushing to save a motorcyclist trapped underneath a car has received praise on social media with netizens hailing the kindness of the strangers.

The incident occurred in South Carolina state of the United States and the viral video showed a bike rider was hit by a car and got trapped underneath the vehicle.

It showed that as soon as the incident occurred, strangers rushed to the rescue and later could be seen lifting the vehicle as some others dragged the man from beneath the vehicle.

According to local police, the man and woman on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed the entire episode on its Facebook page.

Good News Movement shared the video and wrote, “Onlookers come together to lift a car off a motorcyclist trapped underneath after the motorcyclist was hit this past Saturday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Myrtle Beach Police confirmed both motorcyclists & driver were treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Great job to all the helpers who ran to help!!!”

The video has gone viral, and people hailed the kindness of strangers who came forward to help a person in need.

