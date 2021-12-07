Video shows driver stopping train in Lahore to fetch yogurt

ISLAMABAD: A video of an assistant driver of a train stopping the locomotive to fetch yogurt has gone viral leading to his suspension on the directives of Railways Minister Azam Swati, ARY NEWS reported.

The video showed a train moving as soon as its driver apparently returned after fetching yogurt. “He could be seen in the video carrying the yogurt.

As per the details, it has been identified that an assistant driver of an engine number,5217, stopped a locomotive near Kahna Kacha railway station in Lahore division to fetch the food item.



Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati took notice of the incident and immediately suspended train driver Rana Muhammad Shahzad and assistant driver Iftikhar Hussain.

“Such incidents will not be tolerated in future,” he said while warning that strict action would be initiated against anyone found involved in such activity in the future.

وفاقی وزیر ریلوے کا کہنا تھا “اگر آئندہ بھی کو ئی ایسا واقعہ پیش آیاتواس کے خلاف بھی سخت ایکشن لیاجائے گا۔ پاکستان ریلوے قومی امانت ہے اس کو ذاتی مقاصد کے لیے استعمال نہیں ہونے دیں گے۔”(2/2) — Ministry of Railways, Govt of Pakistan (@RailwaysGovPk) December 7, 2021

