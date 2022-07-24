Video shows wind turbine catching fire after being hit by lightning

A video of a huge wind turbine catching fire and spinning, and billowing grey rings of smoke in the air have gone viral on social media.

It happened near Crowell in North Texas and the moment was caught on camera by anxious passersby on the highway.

Twitter user Chris Lopez said that video saying that the turbine was hit by lightning, resulting in flames which spread further from one blade to others and eventually taking over the turbine.



Another video posted by him shows the propellers coming to a stop as heavy clouds of black smoke swarmed the sky. “The start of it, then it just disintegrated,” he wrote.

The start of it, then it just disintegrated pic.twitter.com/8IH70eCM7p — Chris Lopez – MFFL 🏀 (@MavsManiaac84) July 22, 2022



The Crowell Volunteer Fire Department reached the incident site with Fire Chief Perry Shaw saying that there was little the first responders could do to put the fire out.

“We’re not equipped to handle that kind of fire. Nobody in the area really is, to speak of,” Shaw was quoted.

Firefighters said they let the fire in the wind turbine burn itself out. “We’ve done training with the wind farm company, and they are not safe to approach during that scenario.”

