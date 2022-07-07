Lightning hits pickup truck, horrific video goes viral

A horrific video of a truck getting struck by a massive bolt of lightning is going viral on social media.

Michaelle Walen from Florida filmed the viral video. Her husband Edward was travelling in the vehicle that was in front of hers.

Passengers? All good. Pickup truck? Fried. Michaelle May Whalen was videoing #lightning over St. Pete last week, but she wasn’t expecting a bolt to strike her husband’s pickup truck right in front of her! #Florida ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/heoPDwQwOB — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) July 5, 2022



In the clip, the car was heading towards its destination smoothly. Suddenly, the lightning bolts his vehicles, thus sending sparks and flames flying everywhere.

Edward spoke about it in an interview with a US-based news agency. He said he was travelling with his oldest daughter. He said the lightning strike made her feel terrified.

“You could feel a slight buzz in the car when it hit us, and then my oldest daughter was sitting next to me and she jumped halfway in my lap and screamed,” he said as quoted in the report.

Edward said no one was injured but confused them and caused them headaches. He added that his vehicle got “completely fried” in the horrific incident.

According to the National Weather Service, vehicles can be severely damaged by lightning. It affects the electrical system. Moreover, it can also shatter windows and destroy tyres.

