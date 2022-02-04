VIDEO: Speeding car rams into house in Karachi

KARACHI: A speeding car rammed into a house located in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Friday, luckily no human loss was reported, ARY News reported.

In a video available with ARY News, a vehicle can be seen stuck into the house. The accident took place a while ago in the port city’s posh area.

Soon after the incident, the driver of the vehicle was caught by the homeowner and his neighbours. According to the people, the car was being driven by a youth, who was said to be drunk, along with his driver that rammed into the house.

A police party has reached the area after receiving information.

