PESHAWAR: Two videos showing alleged incidents of traffic police officials assaulting citizens in Peshawar and Swat have gone viral on social media, triggering widespread public outrage and calls for accountability.

In the first incident, which occurred in Swat, two traffic police officials were seen allegedly assaulting a car driver during a roadside altercation.

According to the viral video, one of the officials pointed a pistol at the driver, allegedly struck him with the butt of the weapon, and smashed the windshield of his vehicle.

In a statement, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said it had taken immediate notice of the viral video showing the alleged misconduct. Both traffic police officials involved have been suspended and attached to police headquarters pending a transparent departmental inquiry.

“The provincial government will not tolerate misconduct toward citizens or the misuse of official authority under any circumstances,” the statement said.

the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traffic Police also announced that an inquiry committee had been formed to investigate the incident. The committee has been directed to immediately contact the affected citizen, and officials said strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

A separate incident was reported in Peshawar, where another viral video allegedly shows traffic police personnel assaulting a citizen at Chongi Chowk.

According to eyewitness claims shared on social media, the officials damaged the citizen’s vehicle during the confrontation. The video also appears to show a police officer drawing a pistol and allegedly threatening those present.

سوات میں شہری کے ساتھ ٹریفک اہلکاروں کے مبینہ نامناسب رویے کی وائرل ویڈیو پر فوری نوٹس۔ ملوث دونوں اہلکار معطل کر کے ہیڈکوارٹرز کلوز کر دیے گئے ہیں، جبکہ شفاف محکمانہ انکوائری کا آغاز کر دیا گیا ہے۔ شہریوں کے ساتھ بدسلوکی یا اختیارات کا ناجائز استعمال ہرگز برداشت نہیں کیا جائے… https://t.co/lx2OE4O2dl — Government of KP (@GovernmentKP) July 16, 2026

The videos have sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many citizens demanding a thorough investigation and strict action against any officials found guilty of abusing their authority.

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