Video: Watch, diamonds worth millions seized at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Customs authorities thwarted a smuggling bid at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Wednesday and arrested two suspected smugglers.

Customs officials at the Karachi airport said a pricey wrist watch and diamonds worth millions of rupees were seized from the luggage of a passenger who flew in from Dubai abroad a Gulf airline’s flight.

Subsequently, the man was taken into custody and an FIR lodged against him.

His accomplice was later arrested from the flight following information provided by him.

ALSO READ: 3KG CRYSTAL METH RECOVERED FROM DRUG SMUGGLER AT PESHAWAR AIRPORT

The officials said they will produce both suspects before a court to seek their remand.