Video of woman patting giant python stuns netizens

A video of a woman patting a giant sleeping python on its lap has become a sensation on the picture-sharing social media application Instagram.
The woman in the chilling footage, shared by user yournaturegram, is patting a massive python that was fast asleep on her lap. The woman was not even bothered by it as she casually scrolls through her mobile phone.
“I just kept watching this video,” the video’s caption read.
It shows that humans and snakes can sometimes do get along. It is to be noted that the venomous reptiles are kept as pets as well.
Since it got shared on social media, the python video has at least got astounding 1.3 million likes. The video got all kinds of different reactions on social media.
An Instagram user referred to the python as Harry Potter’s creature named Nagini while another asked if she was on the snake’s menu.
Another user pointed out that human beings and snakes have never got along with each other as they have no emotional attachments towards the people.
There were several who had asked about the well-being of the woman as well.
