VIDEO: Young Karachiite chases dacoits after robbery, gets shot

KARACHI: In another unfortunate incident, a young resident of Karachi fell prey to criminals, as he pursued dacoits after a robbery in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The footage of the incident emerged revealing the young man, identified as Shujaat Ali, was riding his motorcycle with his family when two assailants on a motorbike attempted to rob them in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar on January 17.

As the motorcycle-borne culprits encountered resistance from Shujaat and his family as they attempted to carry out the robbery, the culprits tried to flee from the scene, however, the victim pursued the robbers in an attempt to apprehend them.

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that Shujaat managed to catch one of the culprits while the other escaped on the motorcycle. However, during the chase, the victim collided with the suspect and fell on the footpath.

In an attempt to escape from the hands of the victim, the robber opened fire leaving the victim on the ground, meanwhile, the nearby individuals stepped in, captured the assailant, and handed him over to the local police of the metropolis.

As of now, Shujaat is undergoing treatment for his injuries at a local hospital, with his condition reported to be critical.