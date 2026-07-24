Vidhu Vinod Chopra shuts down rumors of 3 Idiots sequel

Indian film director Vidhu Vinod Chopra turned down the rumors about 3 Idiots returning to cinemas. He has urged fans to rely on news shared through official channels.

In a recently released statement, the production house noted, “With reference to recent media reports claiming that 3 Idiots will be re-released on September 4, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films would like to clarify that these reports are false and factually incorrect”. It urged audiences to disregard unverified reports and rely solely on announcements made through its official communication channels.

The clarification came days after Amir Khan dismissed speculation that his character Rancho was inspired by activist and engineer Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently on an indefinite hunger strike as part of protests demanding education reforms and the resignation of India’s education minister.

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While denying any connection between the character and Wangchuk, Khan expressed concern for the activist’s health, saying he deeply admired him and urging him to end his hunger strike.

In an earlier interview, Khan also confirmed that a sequel to 3 Idiots is in development, with the script in its final stages, fueling anticipation among fans for the franchise’s return.

Originally released in 2009, 3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan, becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest box office successes. According to Gulf News, the production house dismissed media reports suggesting the film would be re-released on September 4.