Vidya Balan has netizens laughing with hilarious reel – Watch

Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan has netizens in splits with her hilarious Instagram reel, going viral on social media sites.

Taking to her official Instagram handle earlier this week, Vidya Balan entertained her 9.2 million followers with a new funny reel, in what came as a message to her haters.

“To those who are jealous of me, I would only like to say this,” Balan mimicked in the video, before recreating the hilarious gesture. She shared the reel on her wall, only with a series of emojis.

The viral reel has over 5.4 million views on the gram, and it also drew numerous likes and comments for the Bollywood celeb.

In her career spanning almost two decades, the prolific actor has been a part of numerous superhit titles, her finest performances though came in projects like ‘Parineeta‘, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa‘, ‘Paa’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘No One Killed Jessica‘, ‘The Dirty Picture‘, ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Mission Mangal’ among others. Meanwhile, on the work front, Balan is awaiting the release of her next film, rom-com ‘Do Aur Do Pyarr’, co-starring Ileana D’Cruz, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Moreover, she is also returning to the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ in the upcoming third film of the series. The Anees Bazmee directorial is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2024.

