‘Industry does not belong to anyone’s father…’: Vidya Balan shares her two cents on nepotism in Bollywood debate

Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan has shared her thoughts on the burning debate around the prevalence of nepotism in the industry.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, to promote her new film ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, seasoned actor Vidya Balan got candid about the nepotism in Bollywood and shared her two cents on the matter.

She said, “Nepotism or no nepotism, I am here. Kisi ki baap ki industry nahi hai, nahi toh har baap ka beta, har baap ki beti successful hote (The film industry does not belong to anyone’s father, else every star kid would be successful).”

The ‘Sherni’ actor, who has always been experimental with the kind of roles she takes up, further added, “I have been happy doing my own things. There were times when I felt like, ‘Maybe if I had the protection of certain people, people would have been a bit kinder in those phases.’ But in terms of opportunities, I don’t think anybody has been able to deny me my share.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Applause Entertainment (@applausesocial)

On the work front, Vidya Balan is awaiting the release of her next film, Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s rom-com ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, co-starring Ileana D’Cruz, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Official remake for Azazel Jacobs ‘The Lovers’, the title is set to hit theatres later this week, on April 19.

Moreover, Balan also has the hotly-anticipated ‘Bhool Bhalaiyaa 3’ in the pipeline. Her comeback to the horror-comedy franchise and the iconic character of Manjulika, the third film in the series is scheduled for Diwali release.