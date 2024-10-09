Vidya Balan turns Manjulika to ensure fans watch ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is set to reprise her role of Manjulika in the upcoming horror film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” opposite Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit.

Speaking at the trailer launch event, the actress shared her excitement over returning to the franchise to once again portray the role of Manjulika.

Vidya Balan thanked producer Bhushan Kumar for bringing her back to the film.

“I would possess Bhushan. Thank you for bringing it to me. I have come back to the franchise after 17 years, and I am really happy about that,” the actress said.

The trailer of the highly-anticipated movie was launched earlier today, showing Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba up against Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit’s Manjulika.

Balan acknowledged the huge impact of the original movie on her career, saying “In these 17 years, Bhool Bhulaiyaa earned me a lot of love and here’s hoping that part 3 does the same for the next 17 years.”

The Bollywood actress also reflected on the filming experience in Jaipur where the original movie was also shot.

“And like Kartik said that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was shot in Japiur, part 1 was also entirely shot in Jaipur. So Jaipur and the team share an old connection, and that is why we are doing the trailer launch event here,” she said.

While urging fans to must much the film, Vidya Balan quipped: “So, please make sure you reach the cinemas on November 1 to watch the movie, otherwise Manjulika will come to haunt you.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is scheduled to hit theatres on November 1.

The movie’s release date coincides with the Hindu festival of Diwali and is set for a Box office clash with another biggie, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.