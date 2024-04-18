Vidya Balan wants to do a ‘love story’ with THIS superstar

Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan named one superstar of the industry she wants to star opposite in a romantic love story.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, to promote her next film ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, seasoned actor Vidya Balan expressed her wish to do a romantic flick opposite megastar Shahrukh Khan.

When asked to name actors she would like to work with, for the first time, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ actor named the ‘Pathaan’ star. She added, “I had a very small role in Om Shanti Om. But I would want to do a nice love story with him.”

It is worth mentioning here that Vidya Balan, along with a number of other Bollywood stars, made a cameo in the star-studded ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ song, from Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Moreover, Khan also had a brief albeit impactful cameo in the dance number ‘Mast Kalandar’, for Vidya Balan starrer ‘Heyy Babyy’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Balan is awaiting the release of her next film, Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s rom-com ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, co-starring Ileana D’Cruz, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Official remake for Azazel Jacobs ‘The Lovers’, the title is set to hit theatres on April 19.

