Vietnam approves Hayat-Vax coronavirus vaccine

Vietnam has approved the Hayat-Vax coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the seventh to be endorsed in the country.

The vaccine is manufactured in China and packaged in the United Arab Emirates, the government said in a statement.

Hayat-Vax is the same Sinopharm CNBG’s BiBP inactivated vaccine that was registered by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on December 9, 2020.

Sinopharm’s and Sinovac’s vaccines are based on traditional technology that uses inactivated or dead virus, that cannot replicate in human cells, to trigger an immune response.

The overall occurrence rate of adverse reactions of those COVID-19 shots is similar to those of other inactivated vaccines, and the occurrence rate of relatively serious adverse effects such as allergy is about two in a million.