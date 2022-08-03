 Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna not dating, but did in past!

South Indian film actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are not in a relationship currently, but the two were dating earlier.

After the latest episode of Karan Johar-hosted chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ aired last week, there was a lot of conjecture around the relationship status of ‘Arjun Reddy’ star, and him dating the ‘Pushpa’ lead after the former called his co-star a ‘darling’.

His responses also supported the hints dropped by starlets Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in an earlier episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

While the rumour mills were abuzz that the much-talked-about duo is in a secret relationship, the latest reports from Indian media outlets suggest that Deverakonda and Mandanna are actually an ex-couple, who have managed to stay cordial to each other after the split.

Reportedly, the duo had indeed dated in the past when Mandanna called off her engagement with Rakshit Shetty in 2018. They became a real-life couple while shooting the titles ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’ back in the day, but parted ways after some time in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

On the work front, both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set for their Bollywood debut after garnering acclaim in the south. Deverakonda will be seen sharing the screen space with star kid Ananya Pandey in the action film ‘Liger’, slated to release on August 25.

On the other hand, Mandanna is awaiting the release of two Hindi titles, ‘Goodbye’ with Amitabh Bachchan and ‘Mission Majnu’ with Siddharth Malhotra.

Comments