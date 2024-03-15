Vijay Varma confesses one-sided love for THIS female actor

Indian actor Vijay Varma has confessed his one-sided love for a Bollywood diva and it’s not Tamannah Bhatia.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan on his digital chat show, Vijay Varma, who shared the screen with Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan in his last film ‘Jaane Jaan’, and is now collaborating with her sister Karisma and step-daughter Sarah Ali Khan in the upcoming ‘Murder Mubarak’, expressed his one-sided love and fatal attraction for the ‘Jab We Met’ star.

He said, “People saw the affection I had for Kareena in the film Jaane Jaan. That’s a fatal attraction, one-sided love for Kareena. The kind of love where you admire the person from a distance.”

“With Karisma, on the other hand, I got to hang out with her very closely and we became very good friends. There is a good friendship between us, a lot of love and I have been her fan,” he added.

His new title ‘Murder Mubarak’ was released on the streaming giant Netflix on Friday, March 15. The mystery thriller, directed by Homi Adajania, also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Dimple Kapadia.

Vijay Varma responds to marriage plans with Tamannaah Bhatia