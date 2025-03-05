Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia part ways

Amid the reports of their impending wedding, Bollywood lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have reportedly parted ways.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who were rumoured to tie the knot this year, have hit a rock in their relationship as the celebrity couple have reportedly gone their own ways, according to the Indian media.

However, despite ending their romantic affair, Bhatia and Varma hold mutual respect for each other and their cordial bond remains unaffected by the split.

Quoting a source close to the ‘Lust Stories 2’ couple, the publication exclusively reported, “Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules.”

The reason behind their sudden breakup, amid the wedding buzz, is yet to be known.

Notably, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who first shared the screen in Netflix’s anthology film ‘Lust Stories 2’, fell in love on the set. They confirmed their relationship in 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varma was last seen in Netflix’s crime thriller series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, whereas, Bhatia’s last release was ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’, while she also had special appearances in ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Vedaa’.

Also Read: Is Tamannaah Bhatia really involved in a cryptocurrency scam?