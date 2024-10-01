Vikrant Massey’s ’12th Fail’ gets prequel ‘Zero Se Shuruwat’

Bollywood film ’12th Fail’, Vikrant Massey-led critically acclaimed biopic of an IPS officer, is getting a prequel, titled ‘Zero Se Shuruwat’.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra of last year’s sleeper-hit ’12th Fail’ confirmed at the recently-held IIFA Awards that the film’s prequel is officially in the works and will be released this December.

Further speaking at the IIFA green carpet, with his wife-journalist Anupama Chopra, he said, “I am not an award fellow. I’m here at IIFA because of my wife, Anupama. I’m actually just accompanying her today.”

“For me, the most important thing—the real award—is when you make a film and, after watching it, you can either say, ‘Ah, I nailed it’, or admit, ‘That didn’t quite work’,” added the filmmaker and confirmed that the prequel ‘Zero Se Shuruwat’ is scheduled for release on December 13.

Meanwhile, the original film ’12th Fail’, based on the best-selling, same-titled book by Indian author Anurag Pathak, follows the real-life story of IPS [Indian Police Service] officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Apart from Massey in the titular role, the biographical drama by the acclaimed filmmaker also features Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The title is available to stream on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.