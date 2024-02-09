‘12th Fail’ star Vikrant Massey becomes father to a baby boy

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur became parents to a baby boy on Wednesday.

Congratulations are in order for the Bollywood star Vikrant Massey, of ’12th Fail’ fame, and his wife, actor Sheetal Thakur, who were blessed with their first child earlier this week, on 7th of February, they announced in a joint statement on social media.

“For we have become one, we are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son,” read the text on the announcement card from the couple. “Love, Sheetal & Vikrant.”

Sharing the graphical poster on his Instagram feed, the ‘Chhapaak’ actor added a series of emojis in the caption.

Thousands of their fans and entertainment fraternity liked the post and congratulated the couple, extending their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post.

Massey and Thakur, who began dating each other while working together on the web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’, got engaged in 2019. They registered their marriage on Valentine’s Day 2022, followed by a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh, India.

The couple announced their first pregnancy in October last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Massey has been sweeping acclaim and awards for his latest performance in the biographical drama of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

