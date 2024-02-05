AB de Villiers confirms Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting their second child

While there had been no official announcement about their second child from actor Anushka Sharma or cricketer Virat Kohli, despite the reports since last year, former cricketer AB de Villiers has now accidentally confirmed the pregnancy of the star couple.

Former cricketer of the South African team and now commentator, AB De Villiers revealed the reason for Virat Kohli’s absence from the first two Test matches against England, sharing that he is doing absolutely fine and spending time with his family during these special moments.

Responding to inquiries about the former Indian skipper’s health condition during a YouTube live session, his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate said, “All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches.”

“I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is happy,” de Villiers added before spilling the beans.

He confirmed the speculations saying, “Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time and things are important to him.”

AB De Villiers said, “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their 2nd child, so Virat is spending time with his family”. (AB YT). pic.twitter.com/qurRKnFK1q — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) February 3, 2024

“If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him, but he has made the right decision,” explained the former skipper.

It is pertinent to mention here that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, after years of dating. Their first child, baby girl Vamika Kohli was born in January 2021.

The reports of their second pregnancy first emerged in September last year, ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023, when the dad-to-be missed the warm-up matches and flew back to Mumbai to be with his wife.

