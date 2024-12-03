Vikrant Massey breaks silence on viral retirement post

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, best known for ‘12th Fail,’ has broken his silence about his viral post which led fans to believe that he was retiring from acting.

A day earlier, the Bollywood actor shared a cryptic post to Instagram in which he thanked his fans while hinting at quitting the film industry.

Now, the ‘12th Fail’ actor has clarified his statement, saying that he just wanted a ‘long break’ as he missed his home and was not keeping well health-wise.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, Vikrant Massey revealed that he was not quitting the Bollywood industry and was just taking a break from acting.

“I’m not retiring… Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health are also acting up… People misread it [the social media post],” he said.

In his viral Instagram post, Vikrant Massey announced his ‘retirement’ following the release of ‘The Sabarmati Report.’

“Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support,” the ‘12th Fail’ actor wrote.

“But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor,” said Vikrant Massey.

“So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted,” the Bollywood actor said in the viral post.

Notably, Vikrant Massey, who began his acting journey on television in 2007, made his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha-led period drama ‘Lootera’ (2013). He went on to impress audiences and critics with his stellar work in titles like ‘A Death in the Gunj’, ‘Haseen Dilruba’, ‘Mirzapur’, ’12th Fail’, ‘Sector 36’, ‘Made in Heaven’ and ‘The Sabarmati Report’.