’12th Fail’ star Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, best known for his last year’s sleeper hit ’12th Fail’, shocked fans on Monday with his early retirement announcement at the age of 37.

Celebrated actor Vikrant Massey, who swept worldwide acclaim last year for his portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in his biopic ’12th Fail’, and surprised the audiences yet again as the menacing serial in ‘Sector 36’, turned to his Instagram handle in the wee hours of Monday to announce his retirement.

“Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support,” the actor wrote.

“But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor,” continued the 37-year-old Massey and shared that his next two movies, to be released in 2025, will be his final work as an actor.

“So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories,” he shared. Massey concluded the announcement on a gratitude note writing, “Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”

Sharing the post on the social platform, Massey added a red heart and a folded hands emoji, leaving millions of fans and even the Bollywood fraternity in shock and disbelief.

Notably, Vikrant Massey, who began his acting journey on television in 2007, made his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha-led period drama ‘Lootera’ (2013). He went on to impress audiences and critics with his stellar work in titles like ‘A Death in the Gunj’, ‘Haseen Dilruba’, ‘Mirzapur’, ’12th Fail’, ‘Sector 36’, ‘Made in Heaven’ and ‘The Sabarmati Report’.

Currently, he has two films in the pipeline, ‘Yaar Jigri’ and ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’.