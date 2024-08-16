Vikrant Massey reveals being stereotyped as ‘poor, malnourished’ boy in Bollywood

Actor Vikrant Massey, best known for his role in the “12th Fail” movie, has revealed being stereotyped as a ‘poor, malnourished’ boy in the Bollywood industry.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, Massey admitted that some people expect him in certain kind of performance due to his simple appearance.

“I was bracketed as this poor, malnourished, simple boy-next-door. But I have been fortunate with my writers and producers, who recognised the potential beyond [my] physical appearance or perceived image,” the ’12th Fail’ actor added.

According to Vikrant Massey, people’s perception of him changed after they saw him in the second half of “Haseen Dillruba”.

The Bollywood star asserted that he is set to come up with an unexpected project next year that will startle the fans.

The actor also discussed his decision against doing similar kinds of roles as he said that he gets bored with it.

“Jimmy sir [Sheirgill] said in an interview that you can’t keep doing the same thing. There are times when you do something intense and take [the character] back home, and other times, you feel like doing a mindless comedy,” said the Bollywood star.

Currently, enjoying the streaming of “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba”, Vikrant Massey’s next outing will be in the Netflix thriller “Sector 36.”

The movie, produced by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, is streaming on Netflix and also stars Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles.

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ actor shot to instant fame following his leading role in ’12th Fail’ which follows the real-life story of Indian Police Service officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The biographical drama, by acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, stars Massey in the titular role along with Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee