Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu join hands for ‘Haseen Dillruba’ sequel

Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu have joined forces again for the sequel of their Netflix film ‘Haseen Dillruba’ (2021).

As Pannu, the female lead of the film previously hinted about the return of the OTT film with a sequel, her co-star Massey has now officially confirmed a second part of ‘Haseen Dillruba’, which is set to go on the floors soon.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

At his recent outing at an educational institute of the country, Massey was asked to comment on the success of the romance-thriller flick and the sequel, to which he replied, “I am confirming that it’s coming.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

The ‘Chhapaak’ actor added, “A lot of it is going to be really different. Except for me and Taapsee [Pannu], there are so many new things. It’s another crazy experience.”

“We had not kept expectations earlier too that it will be so loved, the story, the world around the story,” he confessed. “We had left an interesting open ending buffer for a second part and how we can do that and luckily for us the audience responded.”

He further revealed, “In 15 days now I am going to start the shoot for it. Please do go and watch the film.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinil Mathew, ‘Haseen Dillruba’ premiered on the streaming giant Netflix in July 2021. The film received mixed to negative reviews from critics, however, was a hit on the portal.

Taapsee Pannu snaps at paparazzi for taking pictures, video goes viral

Moreover, the romance cum crime drama emerged as one of the most-watched Hindi films of the year on Netflix and reached the ‘Top 10’ in over 22 countries. It also bagged as many as eight nods at the prestigious Filmfare awards including ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best Story’.

Comments