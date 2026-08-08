Vin Diesel teases 'Last Ride' as Fast Forever production hits set

Vin Diesel teases the finale of the Fast & Furious movie as the film production begins.

Earlier today, Diesel dropped an intense video on his social media with a caption, “Ending the summer with a classic…”. The video featured his stunning black Dodge Charger used in the Fast franchise. This made fans happy to know that the actor is back on the set of the globally acclaimed franchise and enjoying his work on the last movie.

One of them wrote in the comments, “Best ending of the summer. Such a beauty.” Other followers simply dropped red hearts as their reaction to the latest post. Two days ago, Vin shared another post featuring a picture of him and his on-screen sister Jordana Brewster. The caption on the post read, “A Toretto summer…”.

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Last week, he also unveiled that the villain from Fast X, Jason Momoa, has finally joined him on set again for the filming of Fast Forever. Directed by Louis Letterrier, the final Fast & Furious film is set to release in cinemas on March 17, 2028.

Earlier, there was only a confirmation regarding the new Fast film. Vin even announced the release date at Fuel Fest earlier in 2026, but besides that, there was no information regarding the filming and cast. Since last month, the 59-year-old has increased the frequency of giving out teases for the finale sequel.