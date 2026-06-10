Vin Diesel teases the ultimate 'Fast & Furious' franchise finale

Vin Diesel reveals details on how the super franchise Fast & Furious will have an unforgettable finale.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, the 57-year-old dropped an intriguing photo of himself, seemingly from the Fast finale set, along with a detailed emotional caption disclosing the number of projects he is working on. He further shared his father’s wisdom in the long note.

Vin wrote, “Morning thoughts… My father gave me four words of wisdom that I have gone back to time and time again… finish what you started.” The XXX actor is currently working on multiple characters, including Riddick, Kaulder with Sir Michael, Rock ‘em Sock ‘em, Theo, the Arbor King, and Groot.

Among all these back-to-back projects, he has also kick-started working on the final Fast & Furious film titled Fast Forever.

Therefore, he specifically spoke about his most popular franchise across the globe, saying that he believes fans who have been following the series since the first film deserve to get a proper ending.

“FAST. Wow. A year and nine months out, this one’s gonna hit hard… the fans who’ve stood by it deserve a proper finale. Almost three decades of fighting for every frame. Best fans in the world… every minute worth it.”

Fast Forever is all set to reunite Diesel with Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, and Sung Kang.