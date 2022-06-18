Violence in NA-240 by-polls: ECP issues notice to Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notice to Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal for insulting the presiding officers and snatching ballot papers during NA-240 by-elections, ARY News reported.

According to details, the electoral watchdog has summoned the PSP chairman to Islamabad on June 22 at 10 am.

In the notice, the election commission stated that Mustafa Kamal reached polling stations No21 and No165 along with 50 to 60 party workers.

The notice further stated that Mustafa Kamal ‘insulted’ the presiding officers and tore up the unused ballot papers. “The PSP chief should appear in person or through a lawyer for clarification,” it added.

One died during violence in NA-240 by-polls

Additional Inspector-General (AIG) Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, confirmed one death in armed clashes between political workers of rival parties during the by-election in the NA-240 constituency.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) head Dr Shahid Rasul also confirmed that the hospital received three persons and one body. In a statement, AIG Karachi Javed Alam said that one person – identified as Saifuddin – died while four others were injured during the violence in Landhi-6.

MQM retains NA-240 Karachi seat

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) successfully retained the National Assembly seat from NA-240 Karachi, following a nail-biting competition from TLP in the by-election marred by violence, low voter turnout and allegations of rigging.

The seat fell vacant after the party’s MNA Iqbal Ali Muhammad Khan died due to natural causes.

According to unofficial results, the MQM-P candidate Muhammad Abu Bakr bagged 10,683 votes, followed by TLP’s Shahzada Shahbaz who secured 10,618 votes.

