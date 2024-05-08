VIRAL: 9-year-old boy runs through storm to rescue parents

A 9-year-old boy went viral for running through a storm to get help after his parents got stuck inside their vehicle amid a tornado.

Branson, the viral boy, was travelling with his father Wayne and mother Lindy Baker when their vehicle was tossed into trees by a tornado on April 27 in Oklahoma of the United States, a US media outlet reported.

The 9-year-old’s parents suffered several injuries and got stuck in the vehicle as they were going towards a storm shelter.

Wayne, the father, suffered a broken back, neck and ribs along with a broken arm while he also lost a part of his finger.

Lindy also suffered a broken jaw, beck, right hand and neck in the incident along with a punctured lung.

However, Branson got out of the vehicle and ran a mile in complete darkness to get help.

He then got hold of a neighbour and other people who could help his parents get out the vehicle and reach safety.

According to Wayne’s brother Johnny, the 9-year-old ran a mile in 10 minutes to get help for his parents.

Johnny said that he was talking to his brother on the phone when he heard the car crashing and the phone went dead.

Johnny also rushed to the scene in his car and found his brother and his wife stuck inside the truck while Branson had gone off to get help.

Both Wayne and Lindy were rescued from the vehicle and moved to a nearby hospital where they were being treated for injuries.

“The last thing Branson told them was, ‘Mom, dad, please don’t die, I will be back,'” Branson’s uncle recalled.

It is pertinent to mention that as many as 15 tornadoes hit Oklahoma around that time, resulting in the killing of at least four while several homes and businesses were destroyed.